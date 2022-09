According to 🇺🇦 official command -



From 31/08-02/09 a pair of Bayraktar destroyed Russian equipment worth $ 26.5 million



T-72 - x8 destroyed + x5 damaged

2S3 self-propelled guns - x2 destroyed

IFV - x1 destroyed + x1 damaged

howitzers -х? #Ukraine #Bayraktar pic.twitter.com/YldBJ3QJEs