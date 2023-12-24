Новости » Происшествия
В Белграде демонстранты пытались взять штурмом администрацию
24.12.2023 21:22 Алина Груднева

В Белграде демонстранты пытались взять штурмом администрацию

Вечером, 24 декабря, оппозиционные демонстранты перекрыли дороги перед избиркомом и попытались взять штурмом здание городской администрации.

Перед входом протестующие жгли файеры и скандировали антиправительственные лозунги.

Читайте нас в Telegram: только самые актуальные и проверенные новости

Жандармерия заблокировала двери в администрацию щитами. Причиной беспорядков оказалось несогласие сторонников оппозиции с результатами парламентских и местных выборов, на которых победила Прогрессивная партия Сербии. Демонстранты объявили о фальсификациях.

Президент Александр Вучич, комментируя беспорядки, призвал граждан не беспокоиться, заверив их, что речь не идет о революции.

Читайте нас в Telegram
ПОДЕЛИТЬСЯ
ВСЕ ПО ТЕМЕ
КОММЕНТАРИИ
ВСЕ за 24 часа
Лента новостей
НОВОСТИ ПАРТНЕРОВ
ЗНАКОМСТВА
МЫ НА FACEBOOK
Mignews.com




Опросы