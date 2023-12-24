В Белграде демонстранты пытались взять штурмом администрацию
Вечером, 24 декабря, оппозиционные демонстранты перекрыли дороги перед избиркомом и попытались взять штурмом здание городской администрации.
Перед входом протестующие жгли файеры и скандировали антиправительственные лозунги.
Жандармерия заблокировала двери в администрацию щитами. Причиной беспорядков оказалось несогласие сторонников оппозиции с результатами парламентских и местных выборов, на которых победила Прогрессивная партия Сербии. Демонстранты объявили о фальсификациях.
Президент Александр Вучич, комментируя беспорядки, призвал граждан не беспокоиться, заверив их, что речь не идет о революции.
#BREAKING #Serbia Look at the scale of the protests in Belgrade at this moment. pic.twitter.com/Se5xt3YgJf— The National Independent (@NationalIndNews) December 24, 2023
#BREAKING #Serbia #Belgrade Footage of the dialogue between a demonstrator and Serbian Gendarmerie officers guarding the Belgrade Assembly from within. pic.twitter.com/fa4eE5HeMO— The National Independent (@NationalIndNews) December 24, 2023
#BREAKING #Serbia Demonstrators in Belgrade call for a redo of the elections. pic.twitter.com/saWlsDV2jR— The National Independent (@NationalIndNews) December 24, 2023
#BREAKING #Serbia The Serbian gendarmerie has used shields to block the entrance to the Belgrade administration from the inside.— The National Independent (@NationalIndNews) December 24, 2023
Footage: RIA pic.twitter.com/SHiOzSGpJ3
‼️Opposition representatives in Serbia are protesting outside the city administration, attempting to break down doors, while the crowd has ignited flares.#Serbia | #Belgrade pic.twitter.com/PUTL7rnK6T— Voice of Europe 🌍 (@V_of_Europe) December 24, 2023