



В Белграде демонстранты пытались взять штурмом администрацию

Вечером, 24 декабря, оппозиционные демонстранты перекрыли дороги перед избиркомом и попытались взять штурмом здание городской администрации.



Перед входом протестующие жгли файеры и скандировали антиправительственные лозунги.



Жандармерия заблокировала двери в администрацию щитами. Причиной беспорядков оказалось несогласие сторонников оппозиции с результатами парламентских и местных выборов, на которых победила Прогрессивная партия Сербии. Демонстранты объявили о фальсификациях.



Президент Александр Вучич, комментируя беспорядки, призвал граждан не беспокоиться, заверив их, что речь не идет о революции.



#BREAKING #Serbia Look at the scale of the protests in Belgrade at this moment. pic.twitter.com/Se5xt3YgJf — The National Independent (@NationalIndNews) December 24, 2023

#BREAKING #Serbia #Belgrade Footage of the dialogue between a demonstrator and Serbian Gendarmerie officers guarding the Belgrade Assembly from within. pic.twitter.com/fa4eE5HeMO — The National Independent (@NationalIndNews) December 24, 2023

#BREAKING #Serbia Demonstrators in Belgrade call for a redo of the elections. pic.twitter.com/saWlsDV2jR — The National Independent (@NationalIndNews) December 24, 2023

#BREAKING #Serbia The Serbian gendarmerie has used shields to block the entrance to the Belgrade administration from the inside.

Footage: RIA pic.twitter.com/SHiOzSGpJ3 — The National Independent (@NationalIndNews) December 24, 2023