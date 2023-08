Огромная пробка в Панамском канале: застряли более 200 судов

The #Panama Canal 🇵🇦 is experiencing its worst #drought in 100 years.

The consequent traffic jam, with some 200 cargo ships waiting to pass, is disrupting the global #SupplyChains #ClimateCrisis@Hana_ElSayyed @Shi4Tech @enilev @AkwyZ @CurieuxExplorer @Khulood_Almani @mvollmer1 pic.twitter.com/0malRpQuRK