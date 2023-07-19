Герцог встретился с Джейком Салливаном

Президент Израиля Ицхак Герцог провел встречу с советником Белого Дома по национальной безопасности Джейком Салливаном.



Они встретились за завтраком в отеле в Вашингтоне 19 июля.



Вскоре после этого Герцог отправится в Капитолий, где выступит перед обеими партиями в Конгрессе.



Накануне президент Израиля встретился с американским коллегой Джо Байденом в Белом Доме и Энтони Блинкеном.



Good to see you again Mr. President @POTUS, a true friend of mine & of Israel. Time & again you have shown a deep commitment to the strong bond between Israel & the US. As strong democracies, our alliance is based on shared values ​​& is above any political controversy. 🇮🇱🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/n2Tf1S6KTO