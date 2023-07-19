Новости » Политика
Герцог встретился с Джейком Салливаном
19.07.2023 14:50 Алина Груднева

Герцог встретился с Джейком Салливаном

Президент Израиля Ицхак Герцог провел встречу с советником Белого Дома по национальной безопасности Джейком Салливаном.

Они встретились за завтраком в отеле в Вашингтоне 19 июля.

Вскоре после этого Герцог отправится в Капитолий, где выступит перед обеими партиями в Конгрессе.

Накануне президент Израиля встретился с американским коллегой Джо Байденом в Белом Доме и Энтони Блинкеном.
 

