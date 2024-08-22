Новости » Life Style
El Pais: В Возрасте 117 лет умерла старейшая женщина в мире
22.08.2024 04:30 Катя Шульц

El Pais: В Возрасте 117 лет умерла старейшая женщина в мире

Мария Браньяс из Испании по праву считалась самой старой женщиной мира.


Издание El Pais сообщает, что с января 2023 года она считалась даже самым старым человеком в мире после француженки Люсиль Рендон, которая умерла в возрасте 118 лет. 
Семья Марии Браньяс оповестила общественность через соцсети о том, что их почтенная родственница умерла так, как и хотела - во сне и безболезненно.



 

Читайте нас в Telegram
ПОДЕЛИТЬСЯ
ВСЕ ПО ТЕМЕ
КОММЕНТАРИИ

ВСЕ за 24 часа
Лента новостей
НОВОСТИ ПАРТНЕРОВ
ЗНАКОМСТВА
МЫ НА FACEBOOK
Mignews.com




Опросы