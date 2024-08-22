



El Pais: В Возрасте 117 лет умерла старейшая женщина в мире

Мария Браньяс из Испании по праву считалась самой старой женщиной мира.

#MariaBranyasMorera, the world's oldest person, dies at 117 in #Spain. Born in the #UnitedStates and a survivor of two world wars, #Branyas spent her final two decades at the Santa Maria del Tura nursing home in Olot, northeastern Spain.

Since January 2023, the Catalan woman was considered the oldest person in the world after the death of the Frenchwoman Lucille Rendon, who was 118 years old.

Catalan woman Maria Branyas, the oldest person in the world, has passed away.



To celebrate her 116th birthday last year, we looked into her incredible life, and the 1915 life-changing journey across the Atlantic Ocean.



Rest in peace, Maria.



More: https://t.co/AdHNPsWK66 pic.twitter.com/5NI44uCZ7K — Catalan News (@catalannews) August 20, 2024

Издание El Pais сообщает, что с января 2023 года она считалась даже самым старым человеком в мире после француженки Люсиль Рендон, которая умерла в возрасте 118 лет.Семья Марии Браньяс оповестила общественность через соцсети о том, что их почтенная родственница умерла так, как и хотела - во сне и безболезненно.