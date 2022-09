#Ukraine: As the AFU advances in #Kharkiv Oblast we can finally see the results of HIMARS strikes; at least 2 Tigr-M IMVs, 2 R-149MA1, 1 R-145BM1 command and staff vehicle, 2 9T244 Tor AD system transloaders, armored KAMAZ & many more cargo trucks were obliterated.



🎥 @DzevelinB pic.twitter.com/2yh3wsfwO2