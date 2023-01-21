Новости » Происшествия
Общенациональный хаос в Перу: десятки пострадавших
21.01.2023 11:25 Алина Груднева

В Перу продолжают бушевать акции протеста, в ходе которых демонстранты требуют всеобщих выборов и выдвижения импичмента действующему президенту Дине Болуарте.

По данным Reuters, полиция применила слезоточивый газ в ходе столкновений.

Более 50 перуанцев получили ранения после того, как силовики применили средства для разгона толпы. Демонстрации проходят по всей стране. Самые масштабные были в Лиме.

Согласно отчету омбудсмена Перу, к вечеру, 20 января, 58 человек получили ранения, один демонстрант погиб. В южном регионе страны Пуно около 1500 протестующих напали на полицейский участок.
 

