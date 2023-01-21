



Общенациональный хаос в Перу: десятки пострадавших

В Перу продолжают бушевать акции протеста, в ходе которых демонстранты требуют всеобщих выборов и выдвижения импичмента действующему президенту Дине Болуарте.



По данным Reuters, полиция применила слезоточивый газ в ходе столкновений.



Более 50 перуанцев получили ранения после того, как силовики применили средства для разгона толпы. Демонстрации проходят по всей стране. Самые масштабные были в Лиме.



Согласно отчету омбудсмена Перу, к вечеру, 20 января, 58 человек получили ранения, один демонстрант погиб. В южном регионе страны Пуно около 1500 протестующих напали на полицейский участок.



People in Peru took to the streets for a demonstration against President Dina Boluarte.



People poured into the capital from all over the country, but protests soon turned into clashes with police with a fire breaking out near the San Martin Square.https://t.co/ykoGZGdRPI pic.twitter.com/idzwPpvYV9 — Sky News (@SkyNews) January 20, 2023

Hundreds of foreign tourists are unable to leave Machu Picchu in southeastern Peru due to the effects of protests in the country, Foreign Trade and Tourism Minister Luis Elguero said.



"There are 417 tourists in the city of Machu Picchu <...> who cannot leave... pic.twitter.com/RmrcqzMs76 — Avia.Pro - News, events, media (@avia_pro) January 21, 2023