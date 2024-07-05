На Сицилии снова извергается вулкан Этна

Из-за извержения закрылся аэропорт Катании. Жители Сицилии страдают от пыли и пепла. Им приходится ходить по улицам под зонтиками или с пакетами на голове.



The Etna volcano has started erupting again



It is located in Italy on the eastern coast of Sicily.



Because of the eruption, the airport of Catania was closed. Residents of Sicily suffer from dust and ash - they have to walk along the streets under umbrellas or with bags on their heads.