На Сицилии снова извергается вулкан Этна
05.07.2024 10:12 MIGnews.com

Из-за извержения закрылся аэропорт Катании. Жители Сицилии страдают от пыли и пепла. Им приходится ходить по улицам под зонтиками или с пакетами на голове.




 

