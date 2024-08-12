Грецию охватили сильнейшие лесные пожары
Сильные лесные пожары в Греции добрались до околиц Афин. Стихия принудила власти объявить эвакуацию граждан городов, проживающих вокруг столицы.
❌ #Greece Authorities Order Evacuation of Homes, Hospitals near Athens as #Wildfire Rages— 𝕏 𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐍𝐞𝐰𝐬 (@cheguwera) August 12, 2024
A massive fire is out of control in the northern parts of Attica, #Athens.
The wildfires are spreading despite "superhuman" efforts to combat the flames, the fire brigade said. pic.twitter.com/Kmf183sjQX
По данным СМИ языки пламени достигают 25-метровой высоты. Сложность ситуации обусловлена также погодой. Сейчас в Греции жарко и дуют сильные ветра, из-за чего огонь просто пожирает все на своем пути.
❗️🔥🇬🇷 - An extremely dangerous forest fire continues to ravage the region near Athens, the capital of Greece, prompting authorities to call for the immediate evacuation of homes.— 🔥🗞The Informant (@theinformant_x) August 12, 2024
Emergency crews have been battling the flames for more than 20 hours, in dramatic conditions… pic.twitter.com/nPYeQhfQVm