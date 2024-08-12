Грецию охватили сильнейшие лесные пожары

Сильные лесные пожары в Греции добрались до околиц Афин. Стихия принудила власти объявить эвакуацию граждан городов, проживающих вокруг столицы.

❌ #Greece Authorities Order Evacuation of Homes, Hospitals near Athens as #Wildfire Rages A massive fire is out of control in the northern parts of Attica, #Athens . The wildfires are spreading despite "superhuman" efforts to combat the flames, the fire brigade said. pic.twitter.com/Kmf183sjQX

❗️🔥🇬🇷 - An extremely dangerous forest fire continues to ravage the region near Athens, the capital of Greece, prompting authorities to call for the immediate evacuation of homes.



Emergency crews have been battling the flames for more than 20 hours, in dramatic conditions… pic.twitter.com/nPYeQhfQVm