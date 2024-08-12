Новости » Происшествия
Грецию охватили сильнейшие лесные пожары
12.08.2024 15:49 Катя Шульц

Грецию охватили сильнейшие лесные пожары

Сильные лесные пожары в Греции добрались до околиц Афин. Стихия принудила власти объявить эвакуацию граждан городов, проживающих вокруг столицы.


По данным СМИ языки пламени достигают 25-метровой высоты. Сложность ситуации обусловлена также погодой. Сейчас в Греции жарко и дуют сильные ветра, из-за чего огонь просто пожирает все на своем пути.
 

