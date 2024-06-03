Безумное видео из Стамбула: здание обрушилось на дорогу, двое погибших

В Стамбуле жилой дом внезапно обрушился на автобусную остановку и дорогу.



В результате инцидента два человека погибли, несколько ранены.



#Istanbul apartment building collapse #Turkey

An apartment building collapsed in the Turkish city of Istanbul on Sunday, killing one person and injuring eight, authorities said. The collapse renewed fears about the resilience of buildings in a city prone to earthquakes. pic.twitter.com/BpLhDAffKB