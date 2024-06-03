Новости » Происшествия
Безумное видео из Стамбула: здание обрушилось на дорогу, двое погибших
03.06.2024 08:07 Аркадий Бочаровский

В Стамбуле жилой дом внезапно обрушился на автобусную остановку и дорогу.

В результате инцидента два человека погибли, несколько ранены.
 

