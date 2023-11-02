Пакистан выгоняет 1 700 000 афганских беженцев

Из-за серии терактов связанных с афганскими группировками правительство Пакистана приняло решение выселить всех афганских беженцев в Афганистан.



Всех. А это 1 700 000 человек. Уже сейчас сносят дома, с которых люди прожили десятилетия. Женщины с детьми очень быстро идут к КПП Торкхам. В их руках порой, нет ничего, кроме детской ладони.

#Pakistan is now expelling 1.7 million Afghan refugees! Many have lived there for decades



They are bulldozing their homes and shelters



Where are all the protestors?



Where are the celebrities talking about ethnic cleansing?



Is no one ripping flyers?pic.twitter.com/G8qRiB6zFx