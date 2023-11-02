Пакистан выгоняет 1 700 000 афганских беженцев
Из-за серии терактов связанных с афганскими группировками правительство Пакистана приняло решение выселить всех афганских беженцев в Афганистан.
Всех. А это 1 700 000 человек. Уже сейчас сносят дома, с которых люди прожили десятилетия. Женщины с детьми очень быстро идут к КПП Торкхам. В их руках порой, нет ничего, кроме детской ладони.
#Pakistan is now expelling 1.7 million Afghan refugees! Many have lived there for decades— Zechariah Shar'abi | זכריה | زكريا (@ZechariahSharab) November 1, 2023
They are bulldozing their homes and shelters
Where are all the protestors?
Where are the celebrities talking about ethnic cleansing?
Is no one ripping flyers?pic.twitter.com/G8qRiB6zFx
Мировое сообщество молчит.
Afghan women heading toward the Torkham border crossing to leave Pakistan & enter Afghanistan— Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) November 2, 2023
They are among the 1.7 mln illegal Afghan migrants that Pakistan has decided to expel from the country after a string of terror attacks with Afghan perpetrators pic.twitter.com/2uaJXiPlZ3