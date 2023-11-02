Новости » Политика
Пакистан выгоняет 1 700 000 афганских беженцев
02.11.2023 12:24 Катя Шульц

Пакистан выгоняет 1 700 000 афганских беженцев

Из-за серии терактов связанных с афганскими группировками правительство Пакистана приняло решение выселить всех афганских беженцев в Афганистан.

Всех. А это 1 700 000 человек. Уже сейчас сносят дома, с которых люди прожили десятилетия. Женщины с детьми очень быстро идут к КПП Торкхам. В их руках порой, нет ничего, кроме детской ладони.


Мировое сообщество молчит.
 

