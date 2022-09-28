Иран заблокировал сайт Starlink
Иран заблокировал сайт Starlink после запуска спутника Илоном Маском.
Миллиардер запустил спутниковый интернет для граждан Ирана после начала протестов в стране.
Иранские власти назвали такой шаг "попыткой нарушения суверенитета".
We took action today to advance Internet freedom and the free flow of information for the Iranian people, issuing a General License to provide them greater access to digital communications to counter the Iranian government’s censorship.— Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) September 23, 2022
Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman says the US Treasury's move to issue a General License to boost support for internet freedom in Iran is an effort to "violate Iran's sovereignty" and will not remain unanswered.#IranProtests2022 #InternetShutdown #KeepItOn#Mahsa_Amini https://t.co/1O3KA5hYCG— Iran International English (@IranIntl_En) September 24, 2022