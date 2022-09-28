Иран заблокировал сайт Starlink после запуска спутника Илоном Маском.



Миллиардер запустил спутниковый интернет для граждан Ирана после начала протестов в стране.



Иранские власти назвали такой шаг "попыткой нарушения суверенитета".





We took action today to advance Internet freedom and the free flow of information for the Iranian people, issuing a General License to provide them greater access to digital communications to counter the Iranian government’s censorship.