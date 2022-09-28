Новости » Политика
Иран заблокировал сайт Starlink
28.09.2022 01:32 Александр Юзовский

Иран заблокировал сайт Starlink

Иран заблокировал сайт Starlink после запуска спутника Илоном Маском.

Миллиардер запустил спутниковый интернет для граждан Ирана после начала протестов в стране.

Иранские власти назвали такой шаг "попыткой нарушения суверенитета".


 

