



В кампусе университета в Лас-Вегасе произошла стрельба: много пострадавших

В Лас-Вегасе в кампусе Невадского университета произошла перестрелка.



По данным ВВС, информация о стрельбе поступила в местную полицию.



Читайте нас в Telegram: только самые актуальные и проверенные новости



По предварительным данным, в результате происшествия пострадало много людей. Сам стрелок был убит.



Студентов эвакуировали из кампуса в безопасный район до следующего уведомления. Подробности относительно перестрелки выясняются.

🚨#BREAKING: Active shooter with multiple victims at the University of Nevada



📌#LasVegas | #Nevada



Currently multiple authorities are on scene of them after an active shooter went on a shooting rampage at the University of Nevada campus in Las Vegas Nevada firing multiple… pic.twitter.com/rRIKmPXMHR — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) December 6, 2023

BREAKING: Active shooter reported at University of Nevada Las Vegas with reports of multiple victims.



Officials at the university are telling students to “RUN-HIDE-FIGHT.”



“We are responding to preliminary reports of an Active Shooter on the campus of UNLV near BEAM Hall. There… pic.twitter.com/rGqHfeuS0c — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 6, 2023