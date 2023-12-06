Новости » Новости США
В кампусе университета в Лас-Вегасе произошла стрельба: много пострадавших
В Лас-Вегасе в кампусе Невадского университета произошла перестрелка.

По данным ВВС, информация о стрельбе поступила в местную полицию.

По предварительным данным, в результате происшествия пострадало много людей. Сам стрелок был убит.

Студентов эвакуировали из кампуса в безопасный район до следующего уведомления. Подробности относительно перестрелки выясняются.

