



В Китае мощный ливень вызвал наводнения: есть погибшие

Мощный ливень, обрушившийся на Китай, вызвал наводнения, из-за которого в опасности оказались 127 млн людей.



По данным информационного агентства Reuters, правительство ввело план реагирования на чрезвычайные ситуации.



Больше всего досталось провинции Гуандун. По состоянию на понедельник, 22 апреля, в результате ливней погибли четыре человека, еще 10 пропали без вести.



По всей провинции 36 домов обрушились, 48 получили серьезные повреждения.

🚨🇨🇳 Abnormal China Weather



You saw the bizarre Ice Rivers caused by hail in the UAE.



You saw the floods in Dubai.



Now China is experiencing humongous Hail stone storms & flooding in various regions of the country.



Insane. pic.twitter.com/l5OBbmnHRP — Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) April 22, 2024

Major rivers, waterways and reservoirs in #China’s Guangdong province are threatening to unleash dangerous floods, forcing the government to enact emergency response plans to protect more than 127 million people.#ClimateEmergency pic.twitter.com/tGCIWHsQko — Neeraj ( Writer/YouthMindset4Peace) #ActOnClimate (@Neeraj10z) April 22, 2024