В Китае мощный ливень вызвал наводнения: есть погибшие
22.04.2024 13:57 Алина Груднева

Мощный ливень, обрушившийся на Китай, вызвал наводнения, из-за которого в опасности оказались 127 млн людей.

По данным информационного агентства Reuters, правительство ввело план реагирования на чрезвычайные ситуации.

Больше всего досталось провинции Гуандун. По состоянию на понедельник, 22 апреля, в результате ливней погибли четыре человека, еще 10 пропали без вести.

По всей провинции 36 домов обрушились, 48 получили серьезные повреждения.

