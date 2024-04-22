В Китае мощный ливень вызвал наводнения: есть погибшие
Мощный ливень, обрушившийся на Китай, вызвал наводнения, из-за которого в опасности оказались 127 млн людей.
По данным информационного агентства Reuters, правительство ввело план реагирования на чрезвычайные ситуации.
Больше всего досталось провинции Гуандун. По состоянию на понедельник, 22 апреля, в результате ливней погибли четыре человека, еще 10 пропали без вести.
По всей провинции 36 домов обрушились, 48 получили серьезные повреждения.
