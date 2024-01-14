Новости » Происшествия
На исландском полуострове Рейкьянес началось извержение вулкана.
14.01.2024 19:18 Алина Груднева

Лава уже подобралась к городку Гриндавик.

Жителей оттуда заблаговременно эвакуировали. Местные власти объявили режим чрезвычайной ситуации.

Известно, что уже несколько домов загорелись. Власти опасаются, целый город будет уничтожен. Незадолго до извержения было зафиксировано более 200 подземных толчков. 

