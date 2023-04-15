



Судан: объявлено о захвате аэропорта и президентского дворца в Хартуме

Силы быстрого реагирования объявили, что после перестрелки с суданской армии захватили президентский дворец, аэропорт в Хартуме и стратегическую авиабазу на севере страны.



По сообщениям в СМИ, ожесточенные бои между конфликтующими сторонами продолжаются.



Между тем, армия Судана опровергает заявление, отметив, что все военные базы и аэропорт по-прежнему находится под контролем военных.



Khartoum is cut off the world. RSF soldiers on the runway in Khartoum #Sudan pic.twitter.com/zwmu8mJgWW — Mohanad Hashim (@moehash1) April 15, 2023

🔴 Sudan ordusuna ait savaş uçakları Hızlı Destek Kuvvetlerini vuruyor. pic.twitter.com/NwNWxtrp6X — Conflict (@ConflictTR) April 15, 2023

Breaking News

🇸🇩 Sudan

A coup attempt is taking place. In the capital Khartoum, the putschists and the army are in conflict. #Sudan pic.twitter.com/PsQibDqcEZ — Eren 𝕮🇹🇷 (@Eren50855570) April 15, 2023

Since this morning, the sound of gunfire has been heard in Khartoum, the capital of Sudan, according to reports from Sudanese sources, government forces have clashed with each other. pic.twitter.com/Wau2jeeVKy — Iran Observer (@Iranobserver01) April 15, 2023