Новости » Происшествия
Судан: объявлено о захвате аэропорта и президентского дворца в Хартуме
15.04.2023 14:25 Алина Груднева

Судан: объявлено о захвате аэропорта и президентского дворца в Хартуме

Силы быстрого реагирования объявили, что после перестрелки с суданской армии захватили президентский дворец, аэропорт в Хартуме и стратегическую авиабазу на севере страны.

По сообщениям в СМИ, ожесточенные бои между конфликтующими сторонами продолжаются.

Между тем, армия Судана опровергает заявление, отметив, что все военные базы и аэропорт по-прежнему находится под контролем военных.

Читайте нас в Telegram
ПОДЕЛИТЬСЯ
ВСЕ ПО ТЕМЕ
КОММЕНТАРИИ
ВСЕ за 24 часа
Лента новостей
НОВОСТИ ПАРТНЕРОВ
ЗНАКОМСТВА
МЫ НА FACEBOOK




Опросы