Новости » Происшествия
На Гавайях началось извержение супервулкана Мауна-Лоа
28.11.2022 14:23 Алина Груднева

На Гавайях началось извержение супервулкана Мауна-Лоа

На Гавайях началось извержение действующего вулкана Мауна-Лоа.

 
Об этом сообщает Геологическая служба США.
 
Уровень опасности для окружающих его населенных пунктов был повышен. В последний раз вулкан извергался в 1984 году.
 
Пробуждаться он начал около месяца назад. Мауна-Лоа является самым большим действующим вулканом в мире.

Читайте нас в Telegram
ПОДЕЛИТЬСЯ
ВСЕ ПО ТЕМЕ
КОММЕНТАРИИ
ВСЕ за 24 часа
Лента новостей
НОВОСТИ ПАРТНЕРОВ
ЗНАКОМСТВА
МЫ НА FACEBOOK




Опросы