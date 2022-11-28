На Гавайях началось извержение супервулкана Мауна-Лоа

На Гавайях началось извержение действующего вулкана Мауна-Лоа.

Об этом сообщает Геологическая служба США.

Уровень опасности для окружающих его населенных пунктов был повышен. В последний раз вулкан извергался в 1984 году.

Пробуждаться он начал около месяца назад. Мауна-Лоа является самым большим действующим вулканом в мире.

Mauna Loa is erupting for the first time in nearly four decades on the Big Island of Hawaii. The USGS has more on what is happening and may happen next. (It's difficult to predict. The skies are rather omninous in Kailua-Kona.https://t.co/tuP5Sv2rBZ https://t.co/fHjE0tC9CJ