На Гавайях началось извержение супервулкана Мауна-Лоа
На Гавайях началось извержение действующего вулкана Мауна-Лоа.
Об этом сообщает Геологическая служба США.
Уровень опасности для окружающих его населенных пунктов был повышен. В последний раз вулкан извергался в 1984 году.
Пробуждаться он начал около месяца назад. Мауна-Лоа является самым большим действующим вулканом в мире.
Mauna Loa is erupting for the first time in nearly four decades on the Big Island of Hawaii. The USGS has more on what is happening and may happen next. (It's difficult to predict. The skies are rather omninous in Kailua-Kona.https://t.co/tuP5Sv2rBZ https://t.co/fHjE0tC9CJ— Eric Berger (@SciGuySpace) November 28, 2022
JUST IN - Hawaii's Mauna Loa, the world's biggest active volcano, begins eruption after 38 years of quiet.pic.twitter.com/F7jaRroWUN— Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) November 28, 2022
Hey it finally happened, #MaunaLoa erupted. Video below is time lapse for the last 24hrs, from the USGS HVO website. Eruption confined to summit caldera so far. Big Island residents should follow local guidelines...— Robert (@Rob_on_sisukas) November 28, 2022
cont... pic.twitter.com/yRwiVq58TB