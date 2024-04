Впервые в истории: в Дубаи появились золотые купюры

This is Dubai's first 24-karat gold note. 💵



It's actually not a real banknote: it's an idea of Dian Jewellery, Finmet DMCC and Valaurum and pays homage to the historic gold trade in Dubai. ⚜️



It uses 0.1 grams of gold and costs about $43. 💰 pic.twitter.com/fKPgK9pqvs