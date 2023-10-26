Новости » Происшествия
Ураган Отис обрушился на Мексику: почти три десятка жертв
26.10.2023 16:45 Алина Груднева

Ураган Отис обрушился на Мексику: почти три десятка жертв

На мексиканское побережье обрушился мощный ураган Отис, жертвами которого стали как минимум 27 человек.

Больше всего урагана пятой категории пострадал город Акапулько.

В штате Герреро сошел оползень. Мощные порывы ветра повалили деревья и срывали крыши с домов.

Аэропорт в Акапулько был закрыт, выведена из строя система раннего предупреждения о землетрясениях, повреждены линии электроснабжения.

