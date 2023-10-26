



Ураган Отис обрушился на Мексику: почти три десятка жертв

На мексиканское побережье обрушился мощный ураган Отис, жертвами которого стали как минимум 27 человек.



Больше всего урагана пятой категории пострадал город Акапулько.



В штате Герреро сошел оползень. Мощные порывы ветра повалили деревья и срывали крыши с домов.



Аэропорт в Акапулько был закрыт, выведена из строя система раннего предупреждения о землетрясениях, повреждены линии электроснабжения.

Hurricane Otis killed at least 27 people in Acapulco, Mexico, governor says pic.twitter.com/NxW1QIDhbo — BNO News (@BNONews) October 26, 2023

VIDEO: 🇲🇽 Mexico races to help battered Acapulco after major hurricane



Authorities rushed to send emergency aid, restore communications and assess damage in the Pacific coast resort town after #HurricaneOtis left what residents described as a "total disaster" pic.twitter.com/KICnr1iEbZ — AFP News Agency (@AFP) October 26, 2023