



В Китае произошли ожесточенные столкновения из-за COVID-ограничений

В китайском Гуанчжоу вечером, 29 ноября, произошли ожесточенные столкновения между демонстрантами, недовольными COVID-ограничениями, и правоохранителями.

Спецназовцы вышли подавлять протесты в костюмах химзащиты.

Протестующие бросали в правоохранителей, защищавшихся щитами, разные предметы. Полиция в ответ применила слезоточивый газ.

Были проведены задержания. Точное количество арестованных неизвестно.

