В Китае произошли ожесточенные столкновения из-за COVID-ограничений
В китайском Гуанчжоу вечером, 29 ноября, произошли ожесточенные столкновения между демонстрантами, недовольными COVID-ограничениями, и правоохранителями.
Huge crowds arriving by bus to an isolation camp in the city of Guangzhou… it is all for your health.— Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) November 29, 2022
What is the point with isolation rooms after they all mingle like this? Why not just keep them all in the same room together? Or maybe it is not really about a virus? pic.twitter.com/mZ4Z1kOczE
CHINA - City of Guangzhou, where I have been many times. The authorities move in to arrest protesters.— Bernie's Tweets (@BernieSpofforth) November 29, 2022
Now you know what those 500,000 ‘quarantine’ camps were for. They were never to protect the people, they were to punish the people.
pic.twitter.com/CbO7XvRLhb
The protests in China seems to be fizzling out faster than a wet firecracker— Zhao DaShuai 无条件爱国🇨🇳 (@zhao_dashuai) November 29, 2022
This protest in Guangzhou, you see 5 protesters being scolded by locals, as the police and onlookers enjoy the show
Here's what they said...🧵 pic.twitter.com/ZFyZJ57krk
Mainland chinese rioters in communist #china's Guangzhou throw glass bottles to the CCP police. Not the molotov🍹.— Northrop Gundam ∀🦅⚔️ (@GundamNorthrop) November 29, 2022
Not yet. pic.twitter.com/b0xh7xxu4i