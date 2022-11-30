Новости » Происшествия
В Китае произошли ожесточенные столкновения из-за COVID-ограничений
30.11.2022 15:10 Алина Груднева

В Китае произошли ожесточенные столкновения из-за COVID-ограничений

В китайском Гуанчжоу вечером, 29 ноября, произошли ожесточенные столкновения между демонстрантами, недовольными COVID-ограничениями, и правоохранителями.

 
Спецназовцы вышли подавлять протесты в костюмах химзащиты.
 
Протестующие бросали в правоохранителей, защищавшихся щитами, разные предметы. Полиция в ответ применила слезоточивый газ.
 
Были проведены задержания. Точное количество арестованных неизвестно.
 

Читайте нас в Telegram
ПОДЕЛИТЬСЯ
ВСЕ ПО ТЕМЕ
КОММЕНТАРИИ
ВСЕ за 24 часа
Лента новостей
НОВОСТИ ПАРТНЕРОВ
ЗНАКОМСТВА
МЫ НА FACEBOOK




Опросы