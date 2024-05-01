Новости » Происшествия
В Грузии возобновился многотысячный протест против закона об иноагентах
01.05.2024 21:41 Алина Груднева

В Грузии возобновился многотысячный протест против закона об иноагентах

Вечером, 1 мая, тысячи людей собрались возле парламента в Тбилиси после принятия во втором чтении закона об "иноагентах".

Протестующие попытались прорваться через железные ворота, установленные перед парламентом.

Читайте нас в Telegram: только самые актуальные и проверенные новости

Силовики уже приступили к попыткам разгона демонстрантов, применив водометы. Также применены баллоны с перцовым газом.

Ранее в Европарламенте и глава европейской дипломатии Жозеп Боррель осудили насилие в отношении протестующих, которое было применено силовиками накануне.

Сегодня, 1 мая, во втором чтении был принят скандальный пророссийский законопроект. Ожидается, что голосование в третьем чтением состоится через две недели. Президент Грузии уже пообещала, что наложит вето.

Читайте нас в Telegram
ПОДЕЛИТЬСЯ
ВСЕ ПО ТЕМЕ
КОММЕНТАРИИ

ВСЕ за 24 часа
Лента новостей
НОВОСТИ ПАРТНЕРОВ
ЗНАКОМСТВА
МЫ НА FACEBOOK
Mignews.com




Опросы