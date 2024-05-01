



В Грузии возобновился многотысячный протест против закона об иноагентах

Вечером, 1 мая, тысячи людей собрались возле парламента в Тбилиси после принятия во втором чтении закона об "иноагентах".



Протестующие попытались прорваться через железные ворота, установленные перед парламентом.



Силовики уже приступили к попыткам разгона демонстрантов, применив водометы. Также применены баллоны с перцовым газом.



Ранее в Европарламенте и глава европейской дипломатии Жозеп Боррель осудили насилие в отношении протестующих, которое было применено силовиками накануне.



Сегодня, 1 мая, во втором чтении был принят скандальный пророссийский законопроект. Ожидается, что голосование в третьем чтением состоится через две недели. Президент Грузии уже пообещала, что наложит вето.

This is Rustaveli right now, thanks https://t.co/JfsL18xTfs for the drone pic. Tens of thousands are again out there. Using police force against this amount of people would be tough. Police left all parliament entrances (for now at least).

Our live: https://t.co/5lEyP3GVRP pic.twitter.com/qSlvL8w7BY — Mariam Nikuradze (@mari_nikuradze) May 1, 2024

The riot police have just fired tear gas in Tbilisi and likely rubber bullets to disperse the protesters. Georgians are courageously defending country’s European future 🇬🇪🇪🇺 pic.twitter.com/lKMtntWbnf — Giorgi Revishvili (@revishvilig) May 1, 2024

Georgian police have confirmed they withdrew from parliament after vacating MPs from the building.



Protesters against the foreign agent law have since appeared to try to break into the parliament’s left entrance by shaking the gates.



Live updates: https://t.co/NJ4WJGKXkI pic.twitter.com/TKrwLhQ5T6 — OC Media (@OCMediaorg) May 1, 2024

Riot police have deployed tear gas and water cannons against absolutely peaceful protesters.#NotoRussianLaw #Tbilisi #Georgia pic.twitter.com/l7siNSTR8Z — Luka Khachidze (@lukamedia) May 1, 2024

❗Over 100,000 people are protesting near the parliament buildings in Tbilisi against russia influence and controll pic.twitter.com/E72YNnsmgn — Азов South (@Azovsouth) May 1, 2024