



До и после: последствия землетрясения в Турции показали со спутника

Компания Maxar Technologies показала последствия разрушительного землетрясения в Турции, унесшего жизни тысяч людей.



Соответствующие фото "до" и "после" обнародованы в Twitter.



В частности, на спутниковом снимке запечатлен город Ислахия, пострадавший от стихийного бедствия. Первое фото было сделано до землетрясения, 4 октября, а второе - в после, 7-го числа. На кадрах видны масштабные разрушения.



"Наши последние снимки землетрясения в Турции. Погода и облачность повлияли на получение новых изображений пострадавших районов", — сказано в заявлении.

Our latest images from the #earthquake in #Turkey. Weather and cloud cover have been a factor in obtaining new imagery of the affected areas. We will be releasing new imagery as we get it. Seen here is a before (Oct 4, 2022) and after (Feb 7, 2023) overview of #Islahiye, Turkey. pic.twitter.com/CAvQvjb1bZ — Maxar Technologies (@Maxar) February 7, 2023

We are working with multiple organizations to provide them with #satelliteimagery of the recent #earthquake that has devastated #Turkey & #Syria. Seen here are before (Oct 4, 2022) & after (Feb 7, 2023) images of #Islahiye, Turkey, showing collapsed buildings & rescue operations. pic.twitter.com/3c69oZFYmu — Maxar Technologies (@Maxar) February 7, 2023