До и после: последствия землетрясения в Турции показали со спутника
09.02.2023 01:22 Алина Груднева

До и после: последствия землетрясения в Турции показали со спутника

Компания Maxar Technologies показала последствия разрушительного землетрясения в Турции, унесшего жизни тысяч людей.

Соответствующие фото "до" и "после" обнародованы в Twitter.

В частности, на спутниковом снимке запечатлен город Ислахия, пострадавший от стихийного бедствия. Первое фото было сделано до землетрясения, 4 октября, а второе - в после, 7-го числа. На кадрах видны масштабные разрушения.

"Наши последние снимки землетрясения в Турции. Погода и облачность повлияли на получение новых изображений пострадавших районов", — сказано в заявлении.

