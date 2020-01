Млечный Путь столкнется с соседней галактикой

14.01 00:48 MIGnews.com

A cluster of newborn stars was found on the outskirts of the Milky Way by @FlatironCCA's Adrian Price-Whelan (@adrianprw) & colleagues. Presented today at #AAS235. The gif shows position of the stars relative to our galaxy & the Magellanic Clouds. For more https://t.co/ABDRxZqH3W pic.twitter.com/KUd9jETJ66