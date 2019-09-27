Rambler's Top100






Марафон на чемпионате мира: израильтянка провалилась | Фото:28.09 10:04   MIGnews.com

Марафон на чемпионате мира в Дохе: израильтянка провалилась

Израильтянка Лона Чемтай Салпетер потерпела поражение в субботу во время марафона на чемпионате мира по легкой атлетике в Дохе, не сумев завершить гонку.

Как сообщает The Times of Israel, она считалась одним из лидеров забега, но выбыла на 32 километре из-за теплового удара на фоне сильной жары.

По данным Международной ассоциации федераций легкой атлетики, 23 из 68 спортсменов не смогли финишировать.


Организаторы в пятницу сообщали, что гонка будет проходить по плану, несмотря на 32-градусную жару и влажность 73%. Марафон и другие мероприятия на выносливость проводились поздно ночью, чтобы свести к минимуму возможность теплового удара у участников.



Чемпионкой мира в марафоне стала Рут Чепнгетич, преодолев дистанцию за 2 часа 32 минуты 43 секунды. Второе место – Роуз Челимо (Бахрейн) с отставанием на 63 секунды. Третьей финишировала Хелалия Йоханнес (Намибия). Палестинка Маяда Аль Саяд – 39-е место.





