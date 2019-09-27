28.09 10:04 MIGnews.com

Марафон на чемпионате мира в Дохе: израильтянка провалилась

📣WE'RE HALFWAY📣



Lonah Salpeter is closing fast on the leading group.



Will the Israeli continue her fine form in the latter half of the marathon? pic.twitter.com/JhP0QvbDCU — IAAF (@iaaforg) September 27, 2019

A first midnight marathon at a world championship saw Kenya’s Ruth Chepngetich earn her first major gold, clocking 2:32:43 in testing heat and humidity.



Our report👇



📰:https://t.co/mTfytd7YW8 pic.twitter.com/n9UummDTL2 — IAAF (@iaaforg) September 28, 2019

OUR FIRST 2019 WORLD CHAMPION🎉



Ruth Chepngetich wins the women’s marathon in 2:32:43.#WorldAthleticsChamps pic.twitter.com/BQJnTF81Wz — IAAF (@iaaforg) September 27, 2019

