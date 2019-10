Эдельштейн-Сандерсу: прекрати говорить глупости

30.10 16:03 MIGnews.com

. @BernieSanders , stop talking nonsense. Just yesterday, I met with representatives of the EU during their visit to the Knesset, and I told them about the absurd claims regarding the economic situation in the Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/Ng5pGA7f5F

Just when you thought Bernie Sanders couldn’t get any more radical, he outdid himself. He wants to take money we give to Israel to defend itself from terrorists, and give it to Gaza, which is run by terrorists?? Unreal. Why isn’t every other Dem pres candidate saying he’s wrong?