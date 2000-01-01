Rambler's Top100





Фото из Twitter 13.02 23:21   MIGnews.com

В сети выставили на посмешище официальный портрет Обамы

Пользователи Twitter высмеяли новый портрет бывшего президента США Барака Обамы, представленном в Национальной портретной галерее страны.

Не могу перестать это видеть в официальном потрете Барака Обамы", — признается Cloture Club.




Некоторых американцев картина с изображением Обамы ввела в недоумение. Они удивляются, почему экс-глава Белого Дома выбрал художника известного своими неоднозначными работами.

"Почему Барак Обама выбрал именно Кехинде Уайли для президентского портрета? Кехинде Уайли известен картинами с изображением черных людей с ножами и отрубленными головами белых людей. Сумасшествие!", — возмущается Stefan Molyneux.




А также ряд пользователей указали на несхожесть картины с изображением предшественников Обамы.

"Что-то из этого тут лишнее", — сравнивает Roy Roger.




Портреты Мишель и Барака Обамы станут частью постоянной экспозиции Национальной портретной галереи США. Она состоит из более 1600 картин с изображением американских президентов.
