Журналист объяснил, почему Кремлю нельзя доверять

28.02 13:16 MIGnews.com

The 🇺🇳 provides Russia with the coordinates of its hospitals in Idlib.

▶️Russia bombs the hospitals.



🇹🇷 provides Russia with the coordinates of its troops in Idlib.

▶️Russia bombs the troops.



Why do people not understand the simple fact that 🇷🇺 cannot be trusted?!#PutinAtWar