Так пытались убить Рами Хамдаллу. Видео взрыва

13.03 14:02 MIGnews.com

First Video of the explosion that targeted #Palestinian Prime minister and head of Palestinian intel while entering #Gaza . Via Palestinian TV pic.twitter.com/AZQQeColif

Hamas condemns the crime of targeting the Palestinian Prime Minister Rami Hamadallah, considering it part of the attempt aiming to destabilise security in Gaza and to foil efforts to achieve national unity. pic.twitter.com/ZoyNYn2oPm