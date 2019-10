Бойня в Галле: стало известно, кем был стрелок

09.10 23:59 MIGnews.com

#BREAKING: Neo nazi Stephan Balliet (27) is the prime suspect in #Halle shooting. In a live video posted on a gaming site he’s heard saying in English “root of all problems is Jews.”@KTHopkins I know you was hoping it was a Muslim terrorist but it seems this is one of your own pic.twitter.com/M7XwwmEotC