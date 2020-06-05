09.06 19:22 MIGnews.com

Германию охватили массовые протесты против расизма и фашизма

#BlackLivesMatter in Berlin Germany



So much social distancing.. 😑Corona has been defeated conclusively. All good. nothing else to see here. Protest on. pic.twitter.com/6RA6eMAKFz — 🇫🇷ParisianGirlAmy 🇫🇷 #DefundTheBBC (@AmyParisian) June 9, 2020

German Protesters sing Burna Boy's Ye during a Black Lives Matter protest in Cologne, Germany. pic.twitter.com/jXVLnyfLDr — Africa Facts Zone (@AfricaFactsZone) June 9, 2020

June 5, 2020, #BlackLivesMattter protest Frankfurt, Germany in solidarity with USA pic.twitter.com/7eIrvrrEiq — Lahvruh (@lahvruh) June 6, 2020

Berlin Now: Thousands take part in #GeorgeFloyd protest at Alexanderplatz plaza.



Germany, France, UK, Ireland,Sweden, Denmark, Canada...all seen protests pic.twitter.com/ykpiq1kA5V — Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) June 6, 2020

Today’s anti-racism demonstration in Berlin is absolutely PACKED.



It’s one of 20 protests happening simultaneously across Germany. #GeorgeFloydProtests pic.twitter.com/AzsL87FJB9 — Carl Nasman (@CarlNasman) June 6, 2020

