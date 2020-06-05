Rambler's Top100











Опросы

Nakonu.com












Германию охватили массовые протесты против расизма и фашизма | Фото:09.06 19:22   MIGnews.com

Германию охватили массовые протесты против расизма и фашизма

На прошлых выходных масштабные акции протеста против расизма, фашизма, дискриминации и полицейского насилия прокатились по всей Германии.

Марши проходили практически в каждом городе, передает WSWS.

В подавляющем большинстве, на улицы вышла молодежь, чтобы выразить свою солидарность с протестами в Соединенных Штатах Америки, где вспыхнули беспорядки на фоне смерти афроамериканца Джорджа Флойда после жесткого задержания белыми полицейскими.



В Берлине приняли участие 30 тысяч человек. Более 20 тысяч человек присоединились к протестам в Дюссельдорфе и Гамбурге, свыше 10 тысяч – во Франкфурте, Ганновере и Кельне. Тысячи демонстрантов вышли на улицы Штутгарта, Фрайбурга, Нюрнберга, Дрездена и многих других городов.

Многие молодые люди протестовали против национализма, ксенофобии, жестокости полиции и "возрождения фашистских партий". Также на демонстрации вышли те, кто потерял работу из-за коронавируса.

В Берлине один из протестующих нес плакат с надписью: "Что такое счастье без равенства?" Это дало понять, что на поверхность "всплыли" фундаментальные социальные и политические вопросы. Некоторые надписи на баннерах, такие как "Хватит!" подчеркивали, что убийство Флойда стало "спусковым крючком".



В нескольких городах полиция пыталась разогнать демонстрации под предлогом, что немцы не соблюдают правила социального дистанцирования. Однако, учитывая большое количество участников, эти усилия не увенчались успехом. В Берлине после столкновений было арестовано более 90 человек.










Поделиться
Все по теме
Комментарии
Все за 24 часа
Лента новостей
20:35
Кахоль Лаван поддерживает решение БАГАЦа
20:25
"БАГАЦ объявил войну правам евреев на Землю Израиля"
20:23
Ликуд: мы снова примем закон о форпостах
20:04
Нетаниягу поручил провести срочное совещание из-за COVID-19
19:51
В Израиле – 299 жертв COVID-19, 18180 зараженных
19:44
Из-за эпидемии: у израильтян развиваются порочные привычки
19:43
БАГАЦ отменил закон о легализации форпостов
19:39
Ефремова задержали: в крови нашли наркотики
19:01
Израиль: на карантин закрыто уже 139 школ и детсадов
18:40
Скончался президент Бурунди Пьер Нкурунзиза
18:24
LA Galaxy расторг контракт с футболистом из-за поста жены
18:03
"Норвежский закон" утвержден для голосования
17:42
Генеральный директор Банка Израиля уходит на пенсию
17:21
Столтенберг: из-за РФ НАТО нужно усиление
Новости партнеров
Загрузка...


Знакомства
Мы на Facebook



Рейтинг@Mail.ru   Rambler's Top100   bigmir)net TOP 100  