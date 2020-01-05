Ад на земле: Австралия получит $1,4 млрд на восстановление

07.01 01:38 MIGnews.com

These pictures from Australia are just heartbreaking 💔😥



Almost 15 million hectares burnt &1400 homes destroyed & 500 million animals have been killed by bushfires in Australia so far. The world needs to wake up as there is an immediate need for some help.

