Ад на земле: Австралия получит $1,4 млрд на восстановление

Власти Австралии намерены выделить около $1,4 миллиардов на восстановление после масштабных лесных пожаров, охвативших страну в ноябре.

Как сообщает Reuters, восстановление, которым займется профильное агентство, должно пройти в течение двух лет.

"Здесь мы опираемся на затраты, которые необходимы для восстановления жизни людей", – рассказал премьер-министр Австралии Скот Моррисон.


Что примечательно, с начала пожаров в сентябре погибли не менее 24 человек, более 1200 домов было разрушено, миллионы гектаров земли выжжены. Десятки тысяч домов в штатах Новый Южный Уэльс и Виктория обесточены.

За прошедшую неделю тысячи людей были эвакуированы из прибрежных городов. Моррисон призвал 3000 резервных войск на помощь.

Более того, в Канберре качество воздуха оценивается как худшее в мире, жителям было сказано не выходить из дома.




