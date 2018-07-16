Хаменеи о мирном плане: дьявольскую политику США ждет провал

To the dismay of US politicians, the satanic, evil US policy about Palestine —the so-called #DealOfTheCentury— will never bear fruit, by the grace of God.— Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) January 29, 2020
About the Jewishization of #alQuds and saying it should be in the hands of the Jews, they’re talking foolishly & unwisely. /1
The issue of #Palestine will never be forgotten. The Palestinian nation and all Muslim nations will definitely stand up to them and not allow the so-called #DealOfCentury to be realized. /2— Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) January 29, 2020
7/16/2018