Хаменеи о мирном плане: дьявольскую политику США ждет провал

Верховный лидер Ирана аятолла Али Хаменеи призвал мусульманские страны выступить против мирного плана президента США Дональда Трампа по израильско-палестинскому конфликту.

Таким образом он отреагировал на публикацию "сделки века" на своей странице в Twitter.

"Дьявольская и порочная политика Америки в отношении Палестины, называемая "сделкой века", никогда не принесет своих плодов по милости Аллаха. О еврейизации Иерусалима и о том, что он должен быть в руках евреев, они говорят глупо и неблагоразумно", – сказал он.

По словам Хаменеи, "палестинский вопрос" никогда не будет забыт. А "палестинцы и все мусульманские странны" продолжат противостояние и "не позволят реализовать так называемую сделку века".





