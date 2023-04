СМИ: Израильско-украинский доброволец казнен российскими солдатами под Бахмутом

Oleksandr "Partizan"🇮🇱🇺🇦 Israeli volunteer that fall in battle at Bakhmut.

"If I don't go to protect the land of my ancestors, how will I look our children in the eyes?"

A person with a unique destiny. A native of Dnipro, he moved to Israel , had a home, a family, and a job. pic.twitter.com/tNGC4mSAiR