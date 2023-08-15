Оптимальные сумки для ручной клади на рейсах лоукостеров – тест тревел-блогера
Челси Дикенсон, основатель Cheapholidayexpert.com протестировала следующие сумки для ручной клади – 20-литровую Narwey Duffle, рюкзак Kono Carry On Backpack объемом 30 л и 40-литровую багажную сумку Mountain Warehouse.
Челси обнаружила, что сумка Narwey ”действительно помещается в устройства для калибровки багажа easyJet, Ryanair и Wizz Air, и easyJet”.
По ее словам, 30-литровый рюкзак было “труднее втиснуть”, но”для Ryanair он немного выступал”. Челси предупредила, что “некоторые работники при регистрации могут не допустить это”.
Большая багажная сумка была “неподходящей” как для Ryanair, так и для Wizz Air, но “после долгих усилий” она подошла к размеру easyJet”.
Допустимые размеры ручной клади у основных лоукостеров:
- Ryanair – размер небольшой ручной клади: 40 x 20 x 25 см. Максимальный размер ручной клади: 55 х 40 х 20 см.
- EasyJet – размер небольшой ручной клади: 45 x 36 x 20 см. Максимальный размер ручной клади: 56 x 45 x 25 см.
- Wizz Air – размер небольшой ручной клади: 40 x 30 x 20 см. Максимальный размер ручной клади: 55 x 40 x 23 см.