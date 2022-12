Подарок эмира Катара Месси

Culturally, dressing someone a“Bisht” (the robe) is an act of courtesy & high appreciation in #Qatar.

Thus, #Messi𓃵 was highly respected by the Emir of Qatar dressing him the Bisht.

Ignorant Western media shall learn about cultures instead of whining as usual!#FIFAWorldCupFinal pic.twitter.com/5Se3sQVSaa