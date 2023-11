Сирия: Хомс, разбомбленный россиянами, Ираном и войсками Асада: видео

Это город Хомс, Сирия. Который был разрушен режимом Асада, Россией и Ираном.

This is the city of Homs, Syria. Which was destroyed by the Assad regime, Russia and Iran.



The international community completely ignored the genocide that we were subjected to as Syrians by Assad and Putin and did not do anything about it. They were content with only issuing… pic.twitter.com/R4ucit2jSt