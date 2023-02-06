Новости » Происшествия
В турецком порту вспыхнул мощный пожар: видео
06.02.2023

В Турции после второго землетрясения днем вспыхнул крупный пожар в порту города Искендерун, что в провинции Хатая.

По данным "Анадолу", в результате сейсмической активности в порту перевернулись грузовые контейнеры.

Это и послужило причиной масштабного пожара. На место происшествия были отправлены десятки спасателей и экстренные службы.

Очевидцы, публикующие кадры в социальных сетях, сообщают, что черный столб дыма виден издалека. Данные о пострадавших уточняются.

