



В Греции вспыхнули массовые протесты из-за ж/д катастрофы

В Греции набирают обороты масштабные акции протеста по всей стране после смертоносной железнодорожной катастрофы, в результате которой погибли минимум 57 человек.



По данным АР, в демонстрациях, в том числе в Афинах, приняли участие студенты и предприниматели.



Уточняется, что в столице силовики применили слезоточивый газ и светошумовые гранаты для разгона толпы. Демонстранты бросали в них бутылки с зажигательной смесью, поджигали мусорные баки.



Массовые акции протеста вспыхнули по всей стране из-за возмущения граждан отсутствием мер безопасности на железных дорогах.



Thousands of people demonstrated across Greece to demand justice for at least 57 people killed in the country's worst rail disaster.



Police clashed with some of the demonstrators at a handful of protests.https://t.co/x0rIQCSQS0 by @WillVassilopoul @bkyriak pic.twitter.com/RVSEla0jRm — AFP News Agency (@AFP) March 3, 2023

Video from aftermath of last night's protests in Greece. Popular anger is growing as the government tries to evade responsibility for the train disaster. #greektrainaccident #Τεμπη #Θεσσαλονικη pic.twitter.com/jq1UiiGpFU — Teacher Dude (@teacherdude) March 4, 2023

Video of the aftermath of yesterday's protests in the Greek city of Thessaloniki. #Greece #τεμπη_εγκλημα pic.twitter.com/voGOsXaSRK — Teacher Dude (@teacherdude) March 4, 2023

Athens, Greece – Massive protests and strikes erupt after a massive train crash killed at least 57 passengers. Protesters blame the privatization of the country's public transport network. pic.twitter.com/mYdS1M6sN2 — red. (@redstreamnet) March 4, 2023