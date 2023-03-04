Новости » Происшествия
В Греции вспыхнули массовые протесты из-за ж/д катастрофы
04.03.2023 15:41 Алина Груднева

В Греции набирают обороты масштабные акции протеста по всей стране после смертоносной железнодорожной катастрофы, в результате которой погибли минимум 57 человек.

По данным АР, в демонстрациях, в том числе в Афинах, приняли участие студенты и предприниматели.

Уточняется, что в столице силовики применили слезоточивый газ и светошумовые гранаты для разгона толпы. Демонстранты бросали в них бутылки с зажигательной смесью, поджигали мусорные баки.

Массовые акции протеста вспыхнули по всей стране из-за возмущения граждан отсутствием мер безопасности на железных дорогах.

