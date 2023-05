Сирийские мятежники убили полковника ГРУ

Syrian Rebels might have scored their biggest hit vs Russian troops since 2016. GRU's Colonel Pechevisty, seen with paratroopers in Latakia on pic 1, was killed in strike against a command post (https://t.co/fjBO8vTJ83). Rebels said they struck a HQ 2 days ago in Latakia prov.👇 https://t.co/1m6ke6EsLK pic.twitter.com/rfGoo2ATvf