Новости » Происшествия
Протесты в Тегеране: ситуация выходит из-под контроля силовиков
20.09.2022 22:34 Алина Груднева

В Тегеране накаляется ситуация из-за смерти женщины, которую задержала полиция нравов.

 
Демонстранты вышли на массовую акцию протеста в поддержку женского населения страны.
 
Толпа направилась в сторону резиденции верховного лидера Ирана аятолла Али Хаменеи.
 
Поступают сообщения о том, что демонстранты захватили резиденцию. 

