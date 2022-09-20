



Протесты в Тегеране: ситуация выходит из-под контроля силовиков

В Тегеране накаляется ситуация из-за смерти женщины, которую задержала полиция нравов.

Демонстранты вышли на массовую акцию протеста в поддержку женского населения страны.

Толпа направилась в сторону резиденции верховного лидера Ирана аятолла Али Хаменеи.

Поступают сообщения о том, что демонстранты захватили резиденцию.

IRAN — Islamic Republic security forces open fire on protesters in the city of Shiraz.



Tens of thousands of protesters filled the streets following the death of 22-year old Mahsa Amini who was detained by the morality police in Tehran for refusing to wear a head scarf. pic.twitter.com/TSnNmF6jMe — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) September 20, 2022

The people protest also in Gorgan, northeast Iran, sparked by "morality" police of Tehran killing Mahsa Amini. pic.twitter.com/ol4sK26Rqn — b9AcE 🐊 (@b9AcE) September 20, 2022

The streets of #Tehran as the protests continue.



What’s happening to the people of Iran is so tragic in the world is completely silent. #Iran



pic.twitter.com/kqTmCnlEVj — Zina Rakhamilova (@PrincessZeeGirl) September 20, 2022

The videos received from Tehran show that protesters chanting "Death to Khamenei" in the vicinity of Jamalzadeh and Amirabad after the death of Mahsa Amini. https://t.co/93KjmLY9eJ — Punk31 (@Punk319) September 20, 2022