Протесты в Тегеране: ситуация выходит из-под контроля силовиков
В Тегеране накаляется ситуация из-за смерти женщины, которую задержала полиция нравов.
IRAN — Islamic Republic security forces open fire on protesters in the city of Shiraz.— Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) September 20, 2022
Tens of thousands of protesters filled the streets following the death of 22-year old Mahsa Amini who was detained by the morality police in Tehran for refusing to wear a head scarf. pic.twitter.com/TSnNmF6jMe
The people protest also in Gorgan, northeast Iran, sparked by "morality" police of Tehran killing Mahsa Amini. pic.twitter.com/ol4sK26Rqn— b9AcE 🐊 (@b9AcE) September 20, 2022
The streets of #Tehran as the protests continue.— Zina Rakhamilova (@PrincessZeeGirl) September 20, 2022
What’s happening to the people of Iran is so tragic in the world is completely silent. #Iran
pic.twitter.com/kqTmCnlEVj
The videos received from Tehran show that protesters chanting "Death to Khamenei" in the vicinity of Jamalzadeh and Amirabad after the death of Mahsa Amini. https://t.co/93KjmLY9eJ— Punk31 (@Punk319) September 20, 2022
Sep. 20 - Tehran, #Iran— Iran News Wire (@IranNW) September 20, 2022
Watch as these young Iranians march around a fire and chant, "We are fighters and will fight back!"#IranProtests#MahsaAmini #مهساامینی pic.twitter.com/XoLmhsU3Gw