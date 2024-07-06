Над Турцией пролетел метеорит: видео
Гость из космоса был зафиксирован в ночьное время над Стамбулом и другими городами Турции. В небе пронесся метеорит.
Ce soir, de nombreux témoins ont pu assister à la chute d'une météorite dans le ciel de Safranbolu en Turquie.— Xplora (@XploraSpace) July 5, 2024
La météorite a traversé le ciel nocturne en émettant une vive lumière verte, créant une traînée lumineuse visible de loin. Superbe spectacle !pic.twitter.com/sCGlSAjDfL
A meteorite fell in Turkiye and was observed from many cities pic.twitter.com/uTao7FxKDy— OMGThatsInteresting (@omg_interesting) July 6, 2024