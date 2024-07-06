Новости » Происшествия
Над Турцией пролетел метеорит: видео
06.07.2024 08:20 MIGnews.com

Гость из космоса был зафиксирован в ночьное время над Стамбулом и другими городами Турции. В небе пронесся метеорит.






 

