Губернатор Флориды: ураган Ян достиг своего пика
29.09.2022 07:18 Алина Груднева

Ураган "Ян", судя по всему, достиг своего пика.

 
По данным Reuters, такое заявление сделал губернатор Флориды Рон Десантис.
 
"Ураган, вероятно, достиг своего пика, и мы ожидаем большого ущерба по всему штату", - сказал он.
Напомним, что ураган "Ян" обрушился на побережье Мексиканского залива во Флориде, вызвав сильный ветер, проливные дожди и штормовые приливы. Из-за разбушевавшейся стихии потонула лодка с кубинскими мигрантами.
 
Этот ураган стал одним из самых мощных в США за последние годы.

