



Губернатор Флориды: ураган Ян достиг своего пика

Ураган "Ян", судя по всему, достиг своего пика.

По данным Reuters, такое заявление сделал губернатор Флориды Рон Десантис.

"Ураган, вероятно, достиг своего пика, и мы ожидаем большого ущерба по всему штату", - сказал он.

Packing 155 mph winds, Hurricane Ian is expected to bring serious damage to the coastline of southwest Florida on Wednesday.



As the storm moves away from the shore, it could cause an additional life-threatening hazard: inland flooding. https://t.co/wr9srDTAtG pic.twitter.com/f1BZJsIFEO — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) September 28, 2022

Напомним, что ураган "Ян" обрушился на побережье Мексиканского залива во Флориде, вызвав сильный ветер, проливные дожди и штормовые приливы. Из-за разбушевавшейся стихии потонула лодка с кубинскими мигрантами.

Этот ураган стал одним из самых мощных в США за последние годы.

Cameras aboard the International Space Station captured footage of a massive Hurricane Ian as it moved into Florida. About 2.5 million people were ordered to evacuate southwest Florida before the storm hit the coast. https://t.co/zL3hfgKjJ8 pic.twitter.com/3z2qeGxz4T — The Associated Press (@AP) September 28, 2022

Man rescues cat stuck on an air conditioner in Bonita Beach, Florida, as Hurricane Ian hits. https://t.co/crhlsWa6k4 pic.twitter.com/QrKj7wsNWk — ABC News (@ABC) September 28, 2022