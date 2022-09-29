Губернатор Флориды: ураган Ян достиг своего пика
Ураган "Ян", судя по всему, достиг своего пика.
Packing 155 mph winds, Hurricane Ian is expected to bring serious damage to the coastline of southwest Florida on Wednesday.— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) September 28, 2022
As the storm moves away from the shore, it could cause an additional life-threatening hazard: inland flooding. https://t.co/wr9srDTAtG pic.twitter.com/f1BZJsIFEO
Cameras aboard the International Space Station captured footage of a massive Hurricane Ian as it moved into Florida. About 2.5 million people were ordered to evacuate southwest Florida before the storm hit the coast. https://t.co/zL3hfgKjJ8 pic.twitter.com/3z2qeGxz4T— The Associated Press (@AP) September 28, 2022
Man rescues cat stuck on an air conditioner in Bonita Beach, Florida, as Hurricane Ian hits. https://t.co/crhlsWa6k4 pic.twitter.com/QrKj7wsNWk— ABC News (@ABC) September 28, 2022
Hurricane Ian plowed into Florida’s southwestern coast with 150-mile-per-hour winds and a 12-foot storm surge that submerged cars, knocked over houses and trapped some residents of Fort Myers Beach and nearby towns.— The New York Times (@nytimes) September 28, 2022
Follow the latest update here: https://t.co/x2ZbW1pHb1 pic.twitter.com/CuHCQpVtw8