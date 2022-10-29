Давка в Южной Корее: десятки жертв и пострадавших

20 ppl in Itaewon, Seoul passed away and 80 ppl injured due to a lot of people assembled in Halloween.

I know Itaewon. I worked there 9 years ago. Itaewon is small and crowded place.

Since Govt lift restrictions, they went to Itaewon for the first time since 2019

