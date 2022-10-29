Давка в Южной Корее: десятки жертв и пострадавших
В Сеуле произошла давка в центральном районе города.
20 ppl in Itaewon, Seoul passed away and 80 ppl injured due to a lot of people assembled in Halloween.— 𝙅𝘼𝙔 𝘾 (@ShutDa_Ur_Mouth) October 29, 2022
I know Itaewon. I worked there 9 years ago. Itaewon is small and crowded place.
Since Govt lift restrictions, they went to Itaewon for the first time since 2019
Rest In Peace pic.twitter.com/9K6L8a69c9
По словам начальника сеульского пожарного департамента Йонгсана Чхве Сон Бома, число жертв может возрасти. Спасатели продолжают доставлять раненых в больницы по всему городу.
На месте происшествия находятся 400 работников скорой помощи и 140 автомобилей со всей страны.
[Breaking] Nightmare in #Itaewon. Current status is that over 50 people have collapsed and possible multiple fatalities due to overcrowding during the Halloween festivities. Stay tuned for more info. pic.twitter.com/NhvVqnHlkl— allkpop (@allkpop) October 29, 2022
#BREAKING: #SouthKorea's fire department said 81 people have breathing problems after the #stampede at #Itaewon in #Seoul, South Korea Saturday night when over 100 thousand revellers crammed for #Halloween celebrations.#SeoulStampede #BREAKING_NEWS#CardiacArrest pic.twitter.com/oMlXDcYm7V— Sheikh Nabeel (@SheikhNabeel786) October 29, 2022