Давка в Южной Корее: десятки жертв и пострадавших
29.10.2022 18:39 Алина Груднева

В Сеуле произошла давка в центральном районе города.

 
Об этом сообщает информационное агентство Yonhap.
 
В частности, огромная толпа собралась в центре южнокорейской столицы, чтобы отпраздновать Хэллоуин.
 
В результате давки, минимум 150 человек получили ранения, 59 погибли. По обновленным данным, число жертв возросло до 146.
По словам начальника сеульского пожарного департамента Йонгсана Чхве Сон Бома, число жертв может возрасти. Спасатели продолжают доставлять раненых в больницы по всему городу.

На месте происшествия находятся 400 работников скорой помощи и 140 автомобилей со всей страны.
 

