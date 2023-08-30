



Безумие на карнавале в Ноттинг-Хилле: на полицейских мочились из окон

В этом году уровень насилия на карнавале в Ноттинг-Хилле был неприемлемым.



Об этом в комментарии газете The Telegraph сказал вице-председатель Федерации лондонской полиции Рик Прайор.



По его словам, один офицер полиции подвергся сексуальным посягательствам, шестерых покусали. Всего пострадали более 75 правоохранителей. Разбушевавшиеся гуляки их пинали, били кулаками, кусали и даже справляли на них малую нужду из окон.



"Неприемлемо, чтобы ежегодно мы сталкивались с такими количествами травм, сексуальных посягательств и ножевых ранений. Это ужасно", — сказал Прайор.



Гуляки носились по улицам с огромными мачете средь бела дня. Двое мужчин, получивших ножевые ранения, по-прежнему находятся в критическом состоянии.



Прайор и кандидат в мэры Лондона от Консервативной партии Сьюзен Холл призвали перенести карнавал в другое место.



WATCH: Teenager openly runs around with a machete at Notting Hill Carnival.



There has been a 52% increase in knife crime under Sadiq Khan as he neglects law & order. Instead he focuses on fining diesel car drivers.



We need a new Mayor committed to cracking down on crime.… pic.twitter.com/9otpEEzybO — Tottenham Conservatives (@TottenhamConse1) August 30, 2023

Police officer stands idly by while Notting Hill Carnival attendee dressed in fish net tights and underwear twerks against his body.



pic.twitter.com/T4xRAV0bVY — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) August 30, 2023

Notting Hill Carnival 2023.

I love Caribbean culture and my Caribbean friends would agree when I say that it's a shame what is happening to the Carnival. It is attracting the wrong people. Gangs, guns, machetes, drugs and this. 👇👇 pic.twitter.com/HFqfwnmW1m — Tony (@TonyL_01) August 30, 2023

Don't care how rich people are in notting Hill..no one should put up with these animals invading your home pic.twitter.com/pekDuJAGM6 — mark (@londoncabbie1) August 29, 2023

Dear racists: This year's Notting Hill Carnival was 'mostly peaceful'. OK, there were record numbers of stabbings, plus sexual assaults on police officers, a few of whom were also bitten



Don't let the zombie knives, the 'unsustainable violence' - or the racists - put you off! pic.twitter.com/g54pVQjfcX — Martin Daubney 🇬🇧 (@MartinDaubney) August 30, 2023