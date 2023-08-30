Новости » Происшествия
Безумие на карнавале в Ноттинг-Хилле: на полицейских мочились из окон
В этом году уровень насилия на карнавале в Ноттинг-Хилле был неприемлемым.

Об этом в комментарии газете The Telegraph сказал вице-председатель Федерации лондонской полиции Рик Прайор.

По его словам, один офицер полиции подвергся сексуальным посягательствам, шестерых покусали. Всего пострадали более 75 правоохранителей. Разбушевавшиеся гуляки их пинали, били кулаками, кусали и даже справляли на них малую нужду из окон.

"Неприемлемо, чтобы ежегодно мы сталкивались с такими количествами травм, сексуальных посягательств и ножевых ранений. Это ужасно", — сказал Прайор.

Гуляки носились по улицам с огромными мачете средь бела дня. Двое мужчин, получивших ножевые ранения, по-прежнему находятся в критическом состоянии.

Прайор и кандидат в мэры Лондона от Консервативной партии Сьюзен Холл призвали перенести карнавал в другое место.

