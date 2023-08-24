Адские пожары в Греции подбираются к Афинам
В Греции продолжают бороться с масштабными лесными пожарами, которые из-за сильного ветра и жары постепенно подбираются к Афинам.
По данным информационного агентства АР, за последнюю неделю из-за разбушевавшейся стихии погибли 20 человек.
Предположительно, 18 жертв, в том числе двое мальчиков в возрасте от 10 до 15 лет, являются мигрантами, прибывшими из Турции. Их тела нашли возле хижины в выгоревшей лесополосе на северо-востоке страны.
Шестьдесят пожарных получили ранения, когда боролись с огнем. В тушении пожаров помогают спасатели из других европейских стран.
Out-of-control fires have been raging for three days in Greece and are now threatening the town of Alexandroúpoli.— am nume (@alocin96983806) August 24, 2023
A state of emergency has been declared and 13 villages have been eva -> LiveLeak-> LiveLeak pic.twitter.com/t5wVTVp4Ja
#speaKout— Greg Sayle #NOvoice fake climate change (@freedom4UU) August 24, 2023
🇬🇷 #GREECE- Wild fires continue following the Government stating “Most fires in Greece were started by human hand”
Those hands are now responsible for 18 bodies!
Criminal... pic.twitter.com/X9iRTxuXmk
🇬🇷 #Greece Greek authorities warn of extreme fire risk in Athens area and other parts of southern Greece.— deepankarthish (@deepankarthishb) August 24, 2023
The country's authorities evacuated the inhabitants of five more villages located near the border with Turkey.#wildfire #Wildfires pic.twitter.com/2Agr5zS36B