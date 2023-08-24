Новости » Происшествия
Адские пожары в Греции подбираются к Афинам
24.08.2023 17:11 Алина Груднева

В Греции продолжают бороться с масштабными лесными пожарами, которые из-за сильного ветра и жары постепенно подбираются к Афинам.

По данным информационного агентства АР, за последнюю неделю из-за разбушевавшейся стихии погибли 20 человек.

Предположительно, 18 жертв, в том числе двое мальчиков в возрасте от 10 до 15 лет, являются мигрантами, прибывшими из Турции. Их тела нашли возле хижины в выгоревшей лесополосе на северо-востоке страны.

Шестьдесят пожарных получили ранения, когда боролись с огнем. В тушении пожаров помогают спасатели из других европейских стран.
 

