



Адские пожары в Греции подбираются к Афинам

В Греции продолжают бороться с масштабными лесными пожарами, которые из-за сильного ветра и жары постепенно подбираются к Афинам.



По данным информационного агентства АР, за последнюю неделю из-за разбушевавшейся стихии погибли 20 человек.



Предположительно, 18 жертв, в том числе двое мальчиков в возрасте от 10 до 15 лет, являются мигрантами, прибывшими из Турции. Их тела нашли возле хижины в выгоревшей лесополосе на северо-востоке страны.



Шестьдесят пожарных получили ранения, когда боролись с огнем. В тушении пожаров помогают спасатели из других европейских стран.



