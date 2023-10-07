Сирена ракетной тревоги в  Нетивот, Сдот негев
Новости » Арабо-израильский конфликт
Атакована мечеть Аль-Хабиб Мухаммад в Хан-Юнисе
07.10.2023 22:59 Наталья Богинская

Сообщается, что израильской авиацией атакована мечеть Аль-Хабиб Мухаммад в Хан-Юнис.

Кроме того, мечети были атакованы недавно как на севере, так и на юге Газы.

