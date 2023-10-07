Атакована мечеть Аль-Хабиб Мухаммад в Хан-Юнисе
Сообщается, что израильской авиацией атакована мечеть Аль-Хабиб Мухаммад в Хан-Юнис.
Кроме того, мечети были атакованы недавно как на севере, так и на юге Газы.
🚨🚨BREAKING: Israeli aircrafts have bombed two mosques in the north and south of the Gaza Strip - 8 mins ago— Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) October 7, 2023
Image below: Al-Habib Muhammad Mosque in Khan Younis
🚨BREAKING: Israeli Channel 12: Fighting continues between the Qassam Brigades and the army in the Be’eri and Kfar… pic.twitter.com/Qw4eDRXzip