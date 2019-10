"Творца" антисемитского граффити в Умани уже задержали

12.10 18:11 MIGnews.com

In #Uman, not far away from Rabbi Nachman's grave. #Antisemites painted a graffiti of the biggest murderer of Jews in History. #NeverAgain begins by fighting any kind of #Antisemitism as defined by @TheIHRA#Ukraine should strongly condemn and bring the perpetrators to justice. pic.twitter.com/6vK59IMkGp