SpaceX: астронавты с Crew Dragon перешли на МКС

Вечером, 31 мая, американские астронавты Дуглас Херли и Боб Бенкен перешли на борт Международной космической станции.

В течение трех часов после стыковки космического корабля Crew Dragon компании SpaceX шла подготовка к открытию люка и стабилизации давления.

"Они это сделали. После вчерашнего запуска корабля, Боб Бенкен и Дуглас Херли официально присоединились к экипажу МКС", – сообщили в NASA.



Корабль компании SpaceX стартовал 30 мая с помощью ракеты-носителя Falcon 9 с космодрома на мысе Канаверал в штате Флорида. В общей сложности полет к МКС занял почти 19 часов. Впервые американские астронавты попали на станцию с помощью корабля коммерческой компании.




