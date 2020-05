30.05 23:30 MIGnews.com

A prototype of SpaceX’s Starship violently exploded in South Texas moments after a test-firing of its Raptor engine Friday, dealing a setback to the company’s next-generation reusable rocket program (📷: @SpacePadreIsle).



