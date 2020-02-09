Иран похвастался новой ракетой

09.02 23:26 MIGnews.com

The Raad-500 warhead is probably the most conic-shaped warhead Iran has developed yet. It shows greater mastering of reentry aerodynamics.



Left: Raad-500 MaRV.

Right: Mk-21 Reentry Vehicles (USA).



Biggest difference? Iran uses control surfaces rather than gas steering. pic.twitter.com/aIaxTFQuZW