Иран похвастался новой ракетой | Фото:09.02 23:26   MIGnews.com

Иран похвастался новой ракетой

В воскресенье, 9 февраля, Иран представил новую ракету малой дальности "Раад-500".

Об этом сообщает агентство ISNA.

Церемония, на которой присутствовали генерал-майор Хосейн Салами и командующий аэрокосмических сил Амир Али Гаджизаде, состоялась в Тегеране. На мероприятии была открыта сборочная линия по выпуску ракет, оснащенных усовершенствованным комбинированным двигателем Zohair.



"Раад-500" оснащена композитным двигателем, использование которого позволило снизить ее вес и увеличить дальность на 200 км по сравнению ракетой "Фатех-110". Радиус поражения составил 500 км.






