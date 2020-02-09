Иран похвастался новой ракетой

🔴 IRGC unveils "Raad 500" Ballistic missile, with 500 km range. pic.twitter.com/kZR9HJwPJG— Aᴍɪʀ (@AmirIGM) February 9, 2020
The Raad-500 warhead is probably the most conic-shaped warhead Iran has developed yet. It shows greater mastering of reentry aerodynamics.— Aᴍɪʀ (@AmirIGM) February 9, 2020
Left: Raad-500 MaRV.
Right: Mk-21 Reentry Vehicles (USA).
Biggest difference? Iran uses control surfaces rather than gas steering. pic.twitter.com/aIaxTFQuZW
IRGC unveils the new 'Raad 500' balistic missile which has the capability to leave the atmosphere and freely move with a second motor.— رمضان بهبهانی 🇮🇷 (@ArianResistance) February 9, 2020
Range: ~500 km
T resistance: up to 3000°C
P resistance: 100x normal P
Weight: 1660 kg
Ability to carry satelitespic.twitter.com/5D3u1PSFmq